Pirates' Tyler Heineman: Not in Sunday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
Jun 12, 2022
at
11:39 am ET
•
1 min read
Heineman will sit Sunday against Atlanta.
Heineman, who owns a .486 OPS in 24 games this season, has now been on the bench for three of the last five games. It's not clear that he's meaningfully ahead of Sunday's starter Michael Perez on the catcher depth chart at the moment.
