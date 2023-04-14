site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Tyler Heineman: Optioned to Triple-A level
RotoWire Staff
Heineman was optioned Friday to Triple-A Indianapolis.
Heineman gets the boot with fellow catcher Austin Hedges returning from the 7-day concussion injured list. Jason Delay remains up as the Pirates' other option at catcher.
