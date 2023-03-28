site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Tyler Heineman: Reassigned to minors camp
Heineman was reassigned Tuesday to the minor-league side of Pirates camp.
Austin Hedges will open the 2023 season as the primary catcher in Pittsburgh, with Jason Delay backing him up. Heineman, 31, is a career .214/.279/.276 hitter in 236 plate appearances at the
MLB level.
