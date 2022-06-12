Heineman went 0-for-3 with a hit by pitch, a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 10-4 loss to Atlanta.

Heineman is not known for speed -- he had just one career stolen base and no triples entering Saturday. He was plunked in the fifth inning and promptly stole second before scoring on a Bryan Reynolds double. With Roberto Perez (hamstring) out for the year, he playing time's been there for Heineman recently, but he's 2-for-19 (.105) in six games in June. Overall, the catcher is hitting .182/.250/.236 with no home runs, two RBI and eight runs scored in 24 contests between the Pirates and the Blue Jays.