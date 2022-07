Heineman (personal) was transferred to the family medical emergency list from the paternity list Friday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

Heineman has been away from the team since Tuesday while on paternity leave, and he needs some more time with his family before rejoining the active roster. It's unclear when the 31-year-old is expected to rejoin the team. Jason Delay should continue to serve as Pittsburgh's backup to Michael Perez in the meantime.