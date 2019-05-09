Pirates' Tyler Lyons: Dropped from roster
The Pirates designated Lyons for assignment Thursday.
The 31-year-old lost his roster spot after he was blown up for five runs on six hits and three walks over four innings in his three relief appearances since joining the Pirates on May 4. He'll be cycled out for another reliever in right-hander Montana DuRapau.
