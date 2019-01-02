Lyons signed a minor-league contract with the Pirates on Monday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Lyons had an abysmal 2018 season with the Cardinals, posting a 8.64 ERA, 1.91 WHIP and 19:8 K:BB over 16.2 innings. The 30-year-old was actually a solid bullpen piece the previous two seasons with a 3.09 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 10.1 K/9, as the Pirates will undoubtedly hope he can regain that form in 2019.

