Lyons allowed five runs on three hits and one walk while recording only one out during Tuesday's spring game against the Twins.

Lyons entered for the top of the ninth inning during a one-run game and managed one out, which was a sac fly by the final batter he faced. The 31-year-old has given up nine runs on nine hits over five innings this spring after signing a minor league-deal with the Pirates in January.

