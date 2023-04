Samaniego (shoulder) gave up an earned run on one hit and struck out one over an inning of relief Saturday in Double-A Altoona's 4-2 loss to New Hampshire.

Samaniego exited a March 16 Grapefruit League outing with cramping in his left shoulder, but the issue didn't prevent him from being included on Altoona's Opening Day roster. The reliever finished the past season at Altoona, logging a 3.52 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and 23:9 K:BB across 30.2 innings while going 10-for-10 in save chances.