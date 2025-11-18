The Pirates selected Samaniego's contract from Double-A Altoona on Tuesday, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

The 26-year-old southpaw had been eligible to be selected in the Rule 5 Draft, but his addition to Pittsburgh's 40-man roster will now prevent that from happening. Samaniego finished the Double-A season with a 3.08 ERA and 0.92 WHIP alongside a 30:6 K:BB through 26.1 innings and could be bumped up to Triple-A for the start of 2026.