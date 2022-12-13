Velasquez's signing of a one-year, $3.15 million contract with the Pirates was formally announced by the team Tuesday.
Velasquez operated in a swingman role for the White Sox last season but will open 2023 in the Pirates' rotation. As far as his fantasy outlook for next season, Velasquez is best left to NL-only leagues.
More News
-
Pirates' Vince Velasquez: Joins Pirates on one-year deal•
-
White Sox's Vince Velasquez: Appears in relief•
-
White Sox's Vince Velasquez: Lasts four innings in no-decision•
-
White Sox's Vince Velasquez: Starting bullpen game Sunday•
-
White Sox's Vince Velasquez: Reinstated from injured list•
-
White Sox's Vince Velasquez: Likely to return as reliever•