Velasquez signed a one-year, $3.15 million deal with the Pirates on Tuesday, Kiley McDaniel of ESPN.com reports.
The 30-year-old righty stumbled to a 4.78 ERA as a swingman for the White Sox last season. He'll get to call one of the league's best pitchers' parks home in 2023, but the Pirates probably shouldn't expect a much better ERA, as Velasquez hasn't beaten that mark since all the way back in 2016. Those looking for signs of optimism could point to the fact that he managed a career-best 7.8 percent walk rate last season, but he also tied his career low with a 21.6 percent strikeout rate. His odds of securing a starting role may not become clear until the offseason is over, though the Pittsburgh rotation isn't exactly full of established arms.
