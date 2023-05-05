Velasquez was placed on the 15-day injured list Friday with right elbow inflammation.

After being pulled from his start Thursday due to injury, Velasquez initially expressed optimism about his injury, calling it "nothing too severe." Instead, he will be out for at least two weeks, as the injury is apparently worse than expected. He will be replaced on the roster by Chase De Jong (back), who was activated from a rehab assignment Friday.

