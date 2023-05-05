Velasquez was placed on the 15-day injured list Friday with right elbow inflammation.
After being pulled from his start Thursday due to injury, Velasquez initially expressed optimism about his injury, calling it "nothing too severe." Instead, he will be out for at least two weeks, as the injury is apparently worse than expected. He will be replaced on the roster by Chase De Jong (back), who was activated from a rehab assignment Friday.
More News
-
Pirates' Vince Velasquez: Optimistic about elbow issue•
-
Pirates' Vince Velasquez: Being evaluated for elbow issue•
-
Pirates' Vince Velasquez: Early exit from start•
-
Pirates' Vince Velasquez: Nabs win with six scoreless frames•
-
Pirates' Vince Velasquez: Another strong start•
-
Pirates' Vince Velasquez: Rebounds after shaky start•