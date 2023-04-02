Velasquez (0-1) took the loss Sunday in Cincinnati, allowing three runs on five hits and one walk across 4.2 innings. He struck out three.

The veteran right-hander threw 53 of his 86 pitches for strikes and was hurt by the long ball, as Jason Vosler and T.J. Friedl each delivered solo homers. Velasquez kept the Pirates within striking distance, but the offense was unable to get him off the hook for the loss. The 30-year-old's lines up to take the mound against the White Sox next weekend.