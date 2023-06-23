The Pirates transferred Velasquez (elbow) to the 60-day injured list Friday, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Velasquez underwent season-ending surgery to repair the UCL in his right elbow earlier this month, so his move to the 60-day IL doesn't come as much of a surprise. The 31-year-old righty will end the season with a 3.86 ERA and 1.31 WHIP with 37 strikeouts through 37.1 innings. He'll become a free agent this offseason and figures to return midway through 2024.