Velasquez was removed from Saturday's start against Seattle with right elbow discomfort. He allowed four runs on seven hits over two innings with three strikeouts and one walk before exiting, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.

Velasquez was making his first start since early May, as he was sidelined with inflammation in the same elbow. The right-hander should be considered day-to-day at this stage, but saying that his next scheduled start is in doubt is an understatement.