Velasquez (0-2) took the loss Saturday, coughing up five runs on six hits and four walks over 2.2 innings as the Pirates fell 11-5 to the White Sox. He struck out one.

The right-hander simply didn't have it against the team he played for in 2022, needing 75 pitches (44 strikes) to record only eight outs. Velasquez has been ineffective in the Pittsburgh rotation to say the least, stumbling out the gates with a 9.82 ERA and 4:5 K:BB through 7.1 innings, and it may not be long before he cedes his spot to a prospect like Luis Ortiz. Velasquez will look to get on track in his next outing, likely to come next week on the road against the Cardinals.