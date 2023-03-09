Velasquez allowed one hit and stuck out three while walking none across three scoreless innings Wednesday against the Orioles in Grapefruit League action.

Velasquez made his second appearance as a Pirate, and he's now allowed only one earned run across five innings. He did surrender two free passes in his opening start, but he showed improved control against the Orioles. Velasquez signed a one-year deal with Pittsburgh this offseason and is expected to open the campaign in the rotation.