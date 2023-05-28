The Pirates placed Velasquez on the 15-day injured list Sunday with right elbow discomfort, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.

After returning Saturday from a stint on the 15-day IL due to elbow inflammation, Velasquez lasted just two innings into his start against the Mariners before succumbing to a related injury. The Pirates haven't provided a firm diagnosis or timeline for Velasquez's return, but in light of his latest elbow-related setback, the right-hander acknowledged that he'll likely be in store for a longer period of time off than he had during his first stint on the IL, per Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Velasquez added that he's confident he'll be able to pitch again this season, but his absence for at least the next few weeks should reopen the door for the struggling Roansy Contreras to re-enter the rotation.