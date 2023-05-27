Velasquez (elbow) will return from the 15-day injured list to start Saturday's game in Seattle.
Velasquez has been out since early May with elbow inflammation but will make it back to the rotation having missed less than a month. Prior to the injury, he recorded a 3.06 ERA in seven starts, though his ERA estimators (4.50 xFIP, 4.43 SIERA) suggest he deserved something much closer to his career 4.84 ERA.
