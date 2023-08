The Pirates optioned Capra to Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Bailey Falter was added in place of Capra, who got the start at second base Friday and went 0-for-3 with a walk. It was the 27-year-old's third career start in the major leagues. He's put together a decent campaign at Triple-A between Buffalo and Indianapolis (.287/.421/.395) and may get another look before the end of the season.