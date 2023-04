Capra was acquired by the Pirates on Sunday from the Blue Jays in exchange for Tyler Heineman.

Capra came up short in his bid to win a roster spot with the Blue Jays in the Grapefruit League after appearing in eight games with Toronto in 2022, and he struggled to a .167/.357/.222 slash with Triple-A Buffalo to begin the 2023 campaign. He'll offer the Pirates some organizational depth with the ability to play all over the infield and also the corner outfield.