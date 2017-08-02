LeBlanc was placed on the bereavement list Wednesday.

LeBlanc will leave the team for a few days in order to attend to a personal matter. To replace him in the Pirates' bullpen, Dovydas Neverauskas was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis.

