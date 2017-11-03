Pirates' Wade LeBlanc: Outrighted to Triple-A
LeBlanc was outrighted to Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday after the Pirates elected to decline his $1.25 million club option, MLB.com's Adam Berry reports.
LeBlanc will be removed from the team's 40-man roster after appearing in a career-high 50 games in the majors this season. During those outings, he posted a 4.50 ERA and 1.19 WHIP while recording a 54:17 K:BB in 68 innings of relief.
