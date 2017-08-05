Pirates' Wade LeBlanc: Reinstated prior to Saturday's game
LeBlanc was reinstated from the bereavement list and is active for Saturday's game against the Padres.
LeBlanc is back with the team after taking a few days to attend to a personal matter. He has a 4.50 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 44 strikeouts in 56 innings, working primarily in low-leverage situations.
