LeBlanc was reinstated from the bereavement list and is active for Saturday's game against the Padres.

LeBlanc is back with the team after taking a few days to attend to a personal matter. He has a 4.50 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 44 strikeouts in 56 innings, working primarily in low-leverage situations.

