Pirates' Wade LeBlanc: Summer months proving brutal
LeBlanc has an ERA of 8.41 in 20.1 innings since the start of June after posting an ERA of 2.56 over April and May.
What started out as what could have been a career year for LeBlanc has slowly but surely turned into one of the worst of his nine years in the big leagues. His ERA on the season now sits at 4.85, and his strikeout percentage is down to 17.8 percent after finishing 2016 at 20.2.
