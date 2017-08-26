Pirates' Wade LeBlanc: Throws simulated game
LeBlanc (quad) threw a simulated game Saturday, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
LeBlanc threw approximately 45 pitches during Saturday's workout and said that he felt close to normal afterwards. The Pirates have yet to reveal a potential return date for LeBlanc, but a timeframe should begin to take shape as the intensity of his workouts increases.
More News
-
Pirates' Wade LeBlanc: Heads to disabled list Friday•
-
Pirates' Wade LeBlanc: Reinstated prior to Saturday's game•
-
Pirates' Wade LeBlanc: Leaves team to attend to personal matter•
-
Pirates' Wade LeBlanc: Summer months proving brutal•
-
Pirates' Wade LeBlanc: Reverting back to career averages•
-
Pirates' Wade LeBlanc: Career revival as long-relief pitcher•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Phillies have the most favorable matchups of any team in Fantasy Week 22 (Aug. 28-Sept....
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Fulmer and Zack Godley would normally be automatic in a two-start week, but what about...
-
Waivers: Add Weaver, hold Holland
Greg Holland's meltdown continued Wednesday, and Scott White thinks it may be time to protect...
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...