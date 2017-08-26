Play

LeBlanc (quad) threw a simulated game Saturday, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

LeBlanc threw approximately 45 pitches during Saturday's workout and said that he felt close to normal afterwards. The Pirates have yet to reveal a potential return date for LeBlanc, but a timeframe should begin to take shape as the intensity of his workouts increases.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast