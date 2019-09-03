The Pirates announced Tuesday that Wang has joined the major-league team.

Wang was claimed off waivers from the A's last weekend after being designated for assignment. His numbers with Oakland were actually pretty good (3.33 ERA, 1.22 WHIP in 20 appearances), but the peripherals were far less glowing, and he had a lot of trouble with the long ball at Triple-A. The lefty will likely work in mop-up duty for Pittsburgh.

