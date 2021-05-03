Crowe (0-1) allowed three runs on three hits and four walks while striking out two in five innings to take the loss against the Cardinals on Sunday.

Crowe was sharp in his first start of the season April 25 but had to settle for a no-decision. The right-hander was relatively effective once again Sunday, but he gave up a three-run homer in the second inning. Crowe was unable to get any run support from the Pirates and was charged with his first loss of the year. He's now posted a 4.66 ERA and 1.66 WHIP in 9.2 innings across three appearances (two starts) in 2021. Crowe tentatively lines up to make his next start on the road against the Cubs on Saturday.