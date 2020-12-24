Crowe was traded from the Nationals to the Pirates on Thursday in exchange for first baseman Josh Bell, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

Crowe was shuffled between the Nationals' active roster and the alternate training site in 2020, but he'll attempt to carve out more consistent time in the majors with the Pirates. The right-hander has struggled against upper-level talent, including an 11.88 ERA and 8:8 K:BB over 8.1 innings during three starts in his first taste of major-league action in 2020. Crowe could attempt to earn a spot as a back-end starter in Pittsburgh's rotation in 2021.