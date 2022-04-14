Crowe allowed one hit and one walk while striking out four across three innings to earn the save Wednesday against the Cubs.

Crowe was called upon to pitch the final three innings of Pittsburgh's 6-2 win, and he was able to secure the first save of his career as a result. Though Crowe didn't earn a spot in the rotation to begin the season, he has already made three multi-inning appearances out of the bullpen. He has yet to allow an earned run across seven frames, while also posting a solid 9:3 K:BB.