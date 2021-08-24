Crowe didn't factor into the decision in Monday's 6-5 win over the Diamondbacks, coughing up five runs on eight hits and a walk over 4.2 innings. He struck out five.

The right-hander fell apart in the fifth inning, and Crowe exited the game on the hook for his eighth loss of the season until the Bucs rallied in the bottom of the seventh. He hasn't completed five innings in any of his last four starts, and Crowe will carry a 5.46 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 84:43 K:BB through 89 innings into his next outing.