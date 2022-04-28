Crowe (1-1) allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits and no walks while striking out one to take the loss Wednesday against the Brewers.

Crowe entered the game in the seventh inning and immediately got into trouble by surrendering singles to the first two batters he faced. It appeared that he induced a potential double-play ball from the next batter, but Yoshi Tsutsugo failed to field the grounder cleanly. That allowed a run to score and the rally to continue. Prior to this appearance, Crowe had not allowed an earned run across his first 13.1 innings. Even after a bit of a struggle Wednesday, he still owns a 0.63 ERA and 0.98 WHIP with a 17:4 K:BB across 14.1 frames.