Crowe allowed two runs on two hits and a walk over five innings in Sunday's loss to the Brewers. He struck out eight and did not factor in the decision.

After allowing an RBI double to Daniel Vogelbach in the first inning, Crowe settled in for a solid outing. He later walked the leadoff batter in the sixth inning and was charged for a run when he scored against David Bednar. The 26-year-old struck out a career-high eight batters and allowed fewer than three runs in an outing for the first time since May 8. Crowe now owns a 6.75 ERA and 36:18 K:BB in nine appearances this season.