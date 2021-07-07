Crowe allowed two runs on six hits and a pair of walks in 4.2 innings, striking out four and not factoring into the decision of Wednesday's 14-3 loss to the Braves.

The righty has now allowed two runs in four of his last five starts and has an ERA of 6.05 in 2021. Crowe has failed to provide significant length in his starts this season, completing six innings just once in twelve outings. Steven Brault (lat) may usurp Crowe in the rotation once healthy, but he isn't expected back until the end of July, meaning Crowe will likely remain in the starting mix following the All-Star break.