Crowe (2-5) allowed two earned runs on four hits and one walk while striking out nine across 5.1 innings, earning the win over the Giants on Saturday.

Crowe allowed three hits in the second inning, allowing a run to score. His other run allowed came on a solo home run by LaMonte Wade. Crowe's nine strikeouts is a new career-high. However, he struggles walking batters with a 4.2 BB/9. The 26-year-old has a 5.89 ERA and a 1.57 WHIP in 65.2 innings.