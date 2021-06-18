Crowe is slated to start Saturday's game against Cleveland.
Crowe will be rewarded with a second straight turn through the rotation after he struck out a career-high eight over five innings while not factoring into the decision in a June 13 loss to the Brewers. With Mitch Keller back in the minors and Trevor Cahill (calf) recently returning to the injured list, Crowe could be in store for additional starts beyond Saturday's. The 26-year-old righty has struggled on the whole this season, posting a 6.75 ERA and 1.61 WHIP across nine outings (eight starts).