Crowe (4-7) took the loss during Sunday's 8-7 defeat at the hands of the Giants, allowing two runs on two hits and a walk while striking out one in 1.1 innings.

Crowe navigated a clean eighth inning on 12 pitches and manager Derek Shelton opted to stick with the reliever for the ninth after Pittsburgh took the lead in the top of the inning. A leadoff Evan Longoria single brought the winning run to the plate, and Thairo Estrada tagged Crowe for a walk-off home run with one out. The 27-year-old has now faltered in the ninth inning after submitting a stress-free eighth in consecutive games. Closer David Bednar (back) is due to return from the IL within the next week which could spell the end of Crowe's chances to accrue saves.