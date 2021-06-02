Crowe (0-4) was charged with the loss Tuesday against the Royals, surrendering eight runs on eight hits and a pair of walks while striking out three across four innings.

Crowe started off strong, holding the Royals to a single run over the first three innings. That's where his success would come to an end, unfortunately, starting with a two-run home run by Salvador Perez in the fourth inning. After loading up the bases with no outs in the fifth, Crowe remained in the game to face one more batter and served up a one-pitch grand slam to Andrew Benintendi. The right-hander, who was lifted after 1.1 innings in his last start, has given up 15 runs in the last 10.1 frames and remains winless on the season.