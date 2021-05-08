Crowe allowed two runs on four hits and a walk over six innings during Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Cubs. He had five strikeouts and didn't factor in the decision.

The 26-year-old surrendered a run on a bases-loaded hit by pitch during the first inning and a second run on a sacrifice fly during the fourth as he held the Cubs without an extra-base hit. Crowe tentatively lines up for another start Thursday against the Giants, though he could shift to the bullpen if Chad Kuhl (shoulder) is cleared to return from the injured list.