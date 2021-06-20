Crowe didn't factor into the decision Saturday against Cleveland after allowing two runs on four hits and two walks while fanning two across 4.2 innings.

Crowe got off to a slow start this season, but he has been turning things around of late and has "only" given up two runs in each of his last two outings, a span that covers 9.2 innings. While he can't be trusted to pitch deep into games, he's been tossing the ball better compared to May, when he finished with a 6.04 ERA across five starts. Crowe is tabbed to make his next start on the road against the Cardinals next week.