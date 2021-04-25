Crowe allowed one run on four hits and two walks with three strikeouts over four innings in a no-decision versus the Twins on Sunday.

Crowe was effective in his first start of the season. Byron Buxton's RBI single in the first inning accounted for the only run on Crowe's line. The 26-year-old right-hander has given up two runs on five hits and four walks over 4.2 innings this season. He's added five strikeouts. The Pirates have days off Monday and Thursday, so they won't need a fifth starter for a while -- Crowe could end up in the bullpen after his spot start Sunday.