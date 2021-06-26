Crowe (1-4) earned the win over St. Louis on Friday, pitching five innings and allowing four runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out four.

The right-hander was far from dominant in the start, as he induced only eight swinging strikes and allowed four extra-base hits (including two homers) over five frames. However, he fared just well enough to collect his first career win in his 14th appearance. Crowe was 0-2 in three starts last season, and he entered Friday with an 0-4 record and a 6.42 ERA across 40.2 innings in 2021, so he hasn't yet proven that he's capable of handling big-league hitters. He's in line to make his next start at Colorado next week.