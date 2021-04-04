site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Wil Crowe: Optioned down
RotoWire Staff
Apr 4, 2021
Crowe was optioned to the Pirates' alternate site Sunday.
The team needed a spot for Kyle Crick (COVID-19 protocols) and Crowe was the roster casualty. Crowe was wild in his Pirates debut Saturday, issuing two walks and uncorking two wild pitches in just two-thirds of an inning against the Cubs.
