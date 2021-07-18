Crowe allowed four runs on six hits and three walks in 5.1 innings Saturday, taking a no-decision against the Mets. He also had three strikeouts.

Crowe worked into the sixth inning for the first time since May 8 but was tagged by J.D. Davis for a pair of two-run home runs and left the game trailing 4-0. The 26-year-old Crowe is now 1-5 in 15 appearances (13 starts) with a bloated 6.12 ERA and 1.62 WHIP across 60.1 innings. He's tentatively lined up to make his next start next week at San Francisco.