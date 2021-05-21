Crowe allowed four earned runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out seven across five innings in Thursday's win over Atlanta. He did not factor into the decision.

Crowe gave up a season-high four runs against Atlanta, allowing long balls to William Contreras and Dansby Swanson. It was the first outing Crowe surrendered multiple home runs. However, he did have a season-high seven punchouts. The 26-year-old has a 4.91 ERA and 1.48 WHIP in 25.2 innings. He has totaled just 34 big-league innings in his career.