Crowe (1-5) was tagged with the loss Thursday against the Brewers after allowing two runs on four hits and three walks while fanning six across 4.2 innings.

Crowe ended just two strikeouts away from matching his season-high mark, and he gave up just two runs for the third time over his last four outings. However, he hasn't pitched from than five innings in any of those contests. While his 6.26 ERA remains poor, he seems to be moving in the right direction of late since he owns a slightly-better 4.66 ERA with a 8.4 K/9 over that aforementioned four-game span. He's slated to pitch again next week against the Braves at home.