Crowe (0-2) was tagged with the loss Thursday against the Giants after giving up three runs on six hits and a walk while fanning five across five innings.

Crowe has given up two or more runs in each of his last three starts and hasn't looked impressive by any means, though at least he has recorded a season-high five strikeouts in each of his last two contests. He owns a 17:10 K:BB across 20.2 innings to date.