Crowe limited Boston to one earned run in 3.2 innings Sunday, allowing four hits and a walk while striking out two, DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.

The start was Crowe's first of the spring after three relief outings. He's given up just one run in 9.1 innings as the team considers whether the righty fits on the Opening Day roster. "He's done a nice job," manager Derek Shelton said before the game. "I think it's continuing to get more looks and continue to see more innings, so gain more information." The 26-year-old, acquired in the Josh Bell deal, is likely fighting a crowded roster but figures to find his way onto the roster sometime this summer. Crowe made his debut with Washington in 2020, registering an 11.88 ERA in 8.1 innings.