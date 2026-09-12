Dotel (1-5) took the loss Friday, giving up three runs on four hits over two innings as the Pirates were routed 12-2 by the Cubs. He struck out one without walking a batter.

Pittsburgh went with a bullpen game to fill the spot of Braxton Ashcraft (arm) in the rotation, and Dotel was the first of three pitchers to work multiple innings at Wrigley Field as all three got tagged for at least three runs. Dotel has been relatively effective in a long relief role since the All-Star break, posting a 3.86 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 16:5 K:BB over his last nine appearances and 16.1 innings.